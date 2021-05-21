Gold gains Rs 119; silver declines Rs 258

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday rose by Rs 119 to Rs 47,995 per 10 gram following upbeat global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,876 per 10 gram.

In contrast, silver declined by Rs 258 to Rs 70,998 per kg, from Rs 71,256 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 119 in-line with positive global gold prices.”

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,877 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 27.68 per ounce.

Gold prices shed some previous gains on profit-booking but is still heading for a third weekly gain, he added. (AGENCIES)