Zampa returns to New South Wales after seven years, signs up for upcoming season

Melbourne : Australian spinner Adam Zampa has signed a contract with New South Wales for the upcoming season, returning to his former club after a seven-year stint with South Australia.

The 28-year-old, who made his first class debut with NSW in 2012, will be sharing the dressing room with top cricketers such as Nathon Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

“The prospect of moving back home and being able to play for the state I started with and where I played my junior cricket means a lot to me,” said Zampa, who has so far picked 33 T20I and 75 ODI wickets for Australia but is yet to play Test cricket.

“I’m looking forward to testing myself in Shield cricket with a team of this calibre and I’m hoping to get the opportunity of playing with Nathan Lyon down the track.”

Zampa has played three Sheffield Shield matches and four One-Day List A fixtures for NSW before he moved to South Australia. He took 95 Sheffield Shield and 51 One-Day wickets for the Redbacks.

“My partner Harriet and I will be able to spend a lot more time with both our families,” he added.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is playing with some guys that I was really close with when I was a rookie at NSW. The likes of Sean Abbott, Dan Hughes and Harry Conway.

“I love pushing guys around me to get better and I think NSW cricket teams have always been a great environment for this.”

Welcoming Zampa back into the fold, NSW coach Phil Jacques said his experience with help the team.

“I’m really excited to have Adam back home in NSW. Adam brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and he will be a great addition to our team.

“He is a world class performer and I’m personally excited to be working with him and welcome him into our group.” (AGENCIES)