Zakir Naik’s ‘Permanent Resident’ status may be revoked: Malaysian PM

NEW DELHI: Amid reports that controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been summoned by authorities in Malaysia for his recent racially insensitive comments, Kuala Lumpur on Friday said that the ‘Permanent Resident’ status of the televangelist may be revoked.

”Naik has Permanent Resident status. We can take that away that if he does something that is detrimental to the well-being of the nation,” Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad said, according to reports in a section of the media.

”At this moment the police are investigating if he is doing that or not. If he is doing it, then it is necessary for us to take away his PR status,” the Malaysian Prime Minister was quoted as saying. (AGENCIES)