Yuvraj formally writes to BCCI seeking nod for participation in overseas T20 leagues

NEW DELHI: Newly retired Yuvraj Singh has formally written to the BCCI seeking the board’s permission to play in T20 leagues around the world.

Yuvraj called time on his glorious international career last week and expressed his desire to play overseas leagues for “fun”.

“He wrote to the board yesterday. I don’t see an issue in him getting the nod to play in overseas leagues now that he has retired from international cricket and IPL,” a BCCI source said on Tuesday.

The BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues and that is one of the reasons, Yuvraj considered retirement to make himself available for competitions around the world.

Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan, who had retired from international cricket, were allowed to be part of the T10 League in the UAE. (AGENCIES)