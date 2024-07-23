Yuva Rajput Sabha protests for restoration of Statehood to J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Demanding restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) today held a demonstration near Maharaja Hari Singh’s statue near Tawi Bridge, here today.

They raised slogans in support of their demands, which also included empowerment of Jammu and protecting rights of people of J&K.

The demonstration was led by YRS team, including Vikram Singh Vicky along with former President YRS Rajan Singh Happy, Core committee members Rajinder Singh, Mohan Singh, Ramesh Singh, Shamsher Singh, Rajveer Singh , Sanjeev Singh and other active members.

They voiced their anguish over demoting J&K State into Union Territory and not restoring the Statehood despite promise for the same on floor of the Parliament House.

“Central Government bifurcated our State into UT in 2019 and promised that J&K would be State very soon. However, the Centre is now delaying statehood as well as Assembly elections on one pretext or the other for keeping J&K under its indirect control and thus playing with the sentiments of people of J&K,” said Vikram Singh.

He also mocked at Government’s slogan “Vocal For Local ” and said that on one side Administration claims to empower local people but on the other hand, same Central Administration is demoralizing J&K and giving special powers to the LG of J&K UT. “Is this empowering of locals?” he asked.

Yuva Rajput Sabha warned that if the Central Government doesn’t fulfill its demands of restoring Statehood to J&K and empowerment of locals in the upcoming days, Team YRS would start a mass agitation for rights and demands of J&K people.

Team YRS also appealed people to unite and fight for the rights and betterment of J&K.