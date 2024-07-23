Major Outlays

JAMMU, July 23: Rs. 1484 crore for completion of Smart City projects in Srinagar and Jammu cities, construction of infrastructure projects under Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), construction of sewerage treatment plants in urban areas, and development of new townships for housing.

Rs. 1808 crore for strengthening decentralized governance by providing for local area development works of PRIs, ULBs, BDCs and DDCs.

Rs. 923 crore for development and upgradation of Industrial Estates, for providing GST refund incentive and incentives as per the Industrial Policy for industrial units, promotion of trade through JKTPO’s events for boosting investment and employment

Rs. 776 crore for equity support for the hydro electric projects at Ratle, Kwar, and Kiru, which would provide stable revenue source and cheaper power.

Rs. 586 crore for Universal health insurance coverage for all families of Jammu & Kashmir.

Rs. 500 crore for providing of drugs, machinery and equipments for health institutions.

Rs. 475 crore for upgradation infrastructure of colleges and universitiesand for rollout of the National Education Policy.

Rs. 518 crore for promotion of Tourism, development of new tourism destinations and new circuits, construction of ropeways, conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and film festival and promotion policy.

Rs. 9400 crore for subsidy and budgetary support for purchase of power from the National Grid and the Power purchase agreements with power generation companies.

Rs. 3983 crore for construction of roads & bridges under PMGSY, CRIF, NABARD loan schemes & bridge scheme.

Rs. 1875 crore for rejuvenating school education infrastructure and services through funding of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), career counselling services, and setting up of modern schools for quality education with PM SHRI funding

Rs. 1714 crore provisioned for tap-water connectivity for rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Rs. 1430 crore for comprehensive social security coverage under assistance schemes for Old Age, Widow, and Disabled, and for the women empowerment interventions of Ladli Beti and Marriage Assistance schemes.

Rs. 1317 crore for strengthening infrastructure and services in the health sector under National Health Mission mechanism.

Rs. 1104 crore for construction of own houses of houseless poor families in rural areaswith PM Awas Yojana- Grameen support

Rs. 1068 crore for Provision for salaries, food grains, cash assistance for Kashmiri migrants and construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees.

Rs. 445 crore for improving sanitation and waste disposal facilities, IHHLs, CSCs & achieving ODF+ status in the rural areas.

Rs. 390 crore for flood management projects of river Jhelum.

Rs. 405 crore for schemes for self-employment, Start-ups, Seed Capital Fund, implementation of Mission Youth schemes, and support to self help groups for generation livelihoods.

Rs. 179 crore for construction of security related infrastructure, police housing colonies, bunkers in border areas and installation of CCTVs in police stations.

Rs. 150 crore for installation of solar rooftops and solar pumps.

Rs. 335 crore for creation of sports infrastructure, heritage preservation, promotion of festivals and theatre and development of Infrastructure and initiatives for welfare of Tribals, like tribal hostels, milk villages, nomad shelters, etc.

Rs. 100 crore for Capital support for revitalization of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Cooperative Banks.

Rs. 500 crore for MGNREGA works at Gram Panchayat level.

Rs. 401 crore for development of Dal lake, afforestation, wildlife management, and preservation of protected areas.