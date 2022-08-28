Yuva Rajput Sabha hunger strike enters 6th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Demanding holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh falling on September 23, the hunger strike by the Yuva Rajput Sabha entered 6th day, here today.

A large number of people under the banner of Yuva Rajput Sabha assembled near the statue of the Maharaja Hari Singh and held protest. The protestors were demanding declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. Some members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha sat on hunger strike today again.

Prominent personality promoting Dogri culture namely Manu Khajuria along with her husband Mayank Singh also joined the protest and extended their full support to the demand of declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

While talking to media persons, Mandeep Singh Chib, Senior Vice President Yuva Rajput Sabha said that they are on hunger strike from the past 6 days and no one from the administration visited them, which is very unfortunate.

Not only Rajputs, but people from all walks of life are protesting and demanding holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, he added.

“Government declared holiday on the Accession day, but failed to announce the holiday on the main man behind the accession—Maharaja Hari Singh”, Chib said, adding that getting holiday declared on the birthday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh was in the manifesto of Bharatiya Janata Party, but it is very unfortunate that no one from the party is coming forward now.

On the request of Divisional Commissioner that the issue will be sorted out in two days, we suspended our night protest, Singh said, adding that now six days have passed and no decision over the holiday on the birth anniversary falling on September 23 has been made.

“Declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh is need of the hour to keep the Dogra culture alive”, Mandeep Singh Chib asserted.

“We will continue our protest till our demand is not redressed”, Chib asserted.

Yuva Rajput Sabha President Rajan Singh Happy informed that people held protest in different parts of the Jammu Province including Gurha Salathia, Mishriwala, Gharota, Bajalta, Billawar, Akhnoor, Kunjwani, Satwari, outside Press Club Jammu, etc.

“Hundreds of people also came to this protesting site from Bishnah, Sarore, Bari Brahmana, Ratnuchak, Phallian Mandal and other areas and extended their support”, he added.