J&K Chapter of IIA organizes Architects Meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Indian Institute of Architects, J&K Chapter organized National Office Bearers meet at Patnitop, Jammu- followed by an Architects Meet “Vastukar Samagam at a prominent hotel in Jammu.

Farooq Khan, former Advisor UT of J&K, was the chief guest of the occasion which was further graced by President-IIA, Ar Rajendra Raju C along with National Office Bearers.

The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) is the national body of Architects in the country. Established in 1917, the institute today has more than 25,000 members and plays a major role in promoting the profession of architecture by organizing and uniting the Architects of India to promote aesthetic, scientific and practical efficiency of the profession both in Practice and in Education.

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir already had a functioning IIA- J&K Centre since January 1996 under Northern Chapter. IIA J&K Chapter was formally formed on 9th March’2021. The Chapter today has more than 165 active members and everyone has contributed in one way or the other in realising this dream.

The event started with welcome address by Vikas Dubey, Chairman of IIA J&K Chapter followed by felicitation ceremony and brief address by Farooq Khan and Rajendra Raju C.

Farooq Khan mentioned about the importance of the scope of Architecture profession in the region and its vast pace growth seen in infrastructure projects all over the UT of J&K.

President-IIA, Rajendra Raju mentioned about the various events being held by the head office all across the country. He further assured all the necessary support to IIA-J&K Chapter in the future.

The vote of thanks was presented by Vishal Abrol. Sponsor of the event was M/s GBN Enterprises, Channi Himmat, Jammu.