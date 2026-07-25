Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 24: The dead body of a youth was found hanging from a ceiling hook of the fan under mysterious circumstances at a guest house in Katra town today.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar (28), son of Sham Lal, a resident of Karua, Kotli Manotrian, tehsil Katra, district Reasi.

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After receiving information, Katra police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody and initiated investigation. The dead body was shifted to CHC Katra where the post-mortem was conducted. Later, it was handed over to the family for last rites.