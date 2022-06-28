Youth’s body found hanging from tree, family protests alleging murder

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 28: As a youth was found hanging from a tree in forest areas near Panchari under mysterious circumstances, family members of the deceased alleged that it was a murder and held strong protest demonstration, here today.

The protesting people blocked Udhampur-Chenani road for around four hours following which Police detained some suspects for questioning besides registration of case for further investigations.

According to the reports, Karan Singh (20) son of Khajoor Singh, resident of Panchari was found hanging from a tree in forest area under mysterious circumstances, last evening. The body was spotted by some locals who immediately called the Panchari Police following which SHO Rakesh Kumar along with team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to PHC Panchari for the Postmortem.

However, following request of father of the deceased, the dead body was shifted to District Hospital Udhampur and this morning, locals of Panchari held a strong protest demonstration alleging that the youth was murdered.

The protesting family members of the deceased and the locals blocked Udhampur to Panchari road demanding immediate arrest of an SPO who along with his wife had threatened to kill the youth only yesterday morning.

Later, Additional SP Udhampur, Anwaar ul Haq along with Tehsildar Panchari Vipan Kumar and SHO Panchari Rakesh Kumar Bhagat reached the spot rushes the spot and pacifies the protesters by assuring necessary action.

According to Police, there were no injury marks on body of the deceased and a case under 174 RPC has been registered for further investigation even as some suspects have been detained for questioning.