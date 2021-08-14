Youth murdered in Nowshera; people protest, block highway

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 14: The people from Rajal and adjoining areas near Nowshera held strong protest on Jammu- Poonch highway against the murder of a local youth and disrupted movement of traffic for over two hours.

Official sources said that 23-year-old, Akash Kumar, son of Joginder Pal, resident of Rajal working as tractor trolley driver had gone to the nearby river side to fetch water in a tanks placed on trolley in the afternoon. Near Hanjana Thakara village two Bihari Youth working in the same kiln stopped him and dragged down the tractor over the issue of snatching job. The youth had heated arguments and then Bihari labourers thrown Akash down from driver seat and attacked with stones, causing his on the spot death.

The locals watched this and rushed to the spot. They noticed two youth running away in the fields after killing driver. They informed police who rushed to the spot and later nabbed one of them with the help of locals. Another one managed to escape.

The local villagers later led by BDC Chairman Bodh Raj, Sarpanches and Panches then blocked road near Rajal and started protest against Nowshera police and DC Rajouri. They were shouting slogans, demanding shifting of SSP, DC and SDPO Nowshera. They alleged that crime has increased in Rajouri and local Administration miserably failed to contain the same.

Later, SDPO Nowshera Zakir Shaheen Mirza and ADC Nowshera reached the spot and pacified the protesting people. Then at around 7.20 pm, the road was opened and traffic restored on this busy highway. The police claimed that one of the accused has been nabbed and police parties have been sent to all the directions to arrest his associate. It said earlier Vikas Ali alias Sonu, son of Mohd Azam of Bihar, at present Nowshera, was driving this tractor trolley and he was alleging that Akash had snatched his job. This was the reason behind clash between Akash and two other Bihari youth. The police has registered a case in this connection.