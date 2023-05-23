Youth found hanging from tree

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, May 23: Under mysterious circumstances, a youth was found hanging from a tree in forest area at Harotekote, here today

The deceased was identified as Mohd Mukhtar, age around 28 years, son of Mohd Mashi, resident of Ward No. 2, Harotekote, tehsil Bhomag in district Reasi. He was found hanging from tree under mysterious circumstances near Sukka Nallah of Harotekote.

On being informed, Police party from Police Station Reasi reached the spot and shifted the dead body to District Hospital Reasi for postmortem. Later, the body was handed over to his legal heirs after postmortem and other legal formalities.

It was an apparent case of suicide. Reasi Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.