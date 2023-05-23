Accident victim succumbs, other battling for life

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 23: One road mishap victim whose motorcycle met with an accident in Mehar area of Ramban on Jammu Srinagar National Highway last evening has succumbed to his injuries while shifting to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while the other victim is battling for life in GMC Jammu.

Police has identified the deceased motorcycle rider as Budhi Singh, 48, son of Dhram Singh, resident of Neera.

The pillion rider Budhi Singh, 50, son of Dhanater Singh, resident of Neera is battling for life at GMC Jammu.

The deceased was a shopkeeper in Ramban town and was returning to his native village when a rashly driven Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK06-4574 rammed into his motorcycle bearing registration number JK19-5092 at Mehar leaving both rider and the pillion critically injured.

Both were rushed to District Hospital Ramban where they were provided medical aid but noting their deteriorating conditions they were referred to GMC Jammu.

SHO Ramban, Inspector Anil Chowdary said that the driver involved in the accident identified as Azad Singh has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of law.