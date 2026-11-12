Youth found dead

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 11: A 24-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his residence at Pouni area here today, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Akash Dogra, son of Dalip Dogra, a resident of Upper Bazar, Pouni.

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Officials said the youth was spotted in an unconscious state by his family members, who informed the police.

He was accordingly taken to a healthcare facility, where he was declared as dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under the relevant provisions of the law to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.