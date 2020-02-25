Youth Cong stages protest against SRO-202

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: J&K Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) today staged protest against BJP Government at the Centre for not showing its serious concern towards the employees recruited under SRO 202, demanding its immediate revocation.

The protest was held under the leadership of Baber Choudhary, president DYC Jammu Rural. The protesters assembled near Exhibition Ground and raised slogans against the anti-employees policies of BJP Government.

Talking to reporters, Avijot Singh, general secretary JKPYC, criticized the policies of Central Government led by BJP and previous regime of BJP in J&K which has miserably failed to fulfill the demands of youth. BJP has failed to provide two crore jobs per year which has been promised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself with the unemployed youth but it is unfortunate that BJP in turn implemented policies like SRO- 202 which has further alienated the youth of J&K, he said.

Alleging brazen disregard for the concerns of the educated unemployed and under-employed youth of J&K by BJP, the protesting PYC leaders regretted that not a single post had been advertized for filling up in the new UT after the abrogation of Article 370.

Singh said that BJP led Govt had announced to create 50,000 posts immediately after Reorganization of J&K with absorption of the educated youth against the said posts on fast track basis. He regretted that not only were the youth cheated in the name of employment package post Article 370 abrogation but the existing vacancies were also allowed to remain unfilled.

Ricky Dalmotra, general secretary J&KPYC, asserted that disenchantment amongst the educated youth having become all pervasive the apathetic approach of BJP towards their concerns could prove disastrous.

“The nasty SRO 202 had dampened the spirits of the youth who were forced to work on paltry wages despite being highly qualified,” Dalotra said.