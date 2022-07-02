Youth Cong stages protest against Agnipath Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Youth Congress today held strong protest against Agnipath Scheme of the BJP Govt and demanded roll back on it.

Led by PYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, many office bearers of the Pradesh Youth Congress and Block presidents besides youth activists assembled at Purani Mandi Chowk and held strong protest against the Agnipath Scheme. Ex-MLA Jammu East Yogesh Sawhney was also leading from the front.

They strongly criticized the BJP Govt for this scheme and said that there was big fraud with the youth of this country. The Army has also been converted into contractual system and all other benefits have been snatched from them. They demanded that Govt should roll back on this scheme.

Youth Congress members and Ex-MLAs’ supporters said that they will continue campaign against the Agnipath scheme of the Government. To mark their protest, the protesters raised slogans against the Government and held placards projecting demands.

Speaking at the protest, ex-MLA Jammu East Sawhney blamed the Government for attempting to privatise and contractualise the Army and playing with the future of students and aspirants who eagerly wait for these recruitment opportunities every year. Param Vir Chakra awardee Hony Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav has also explained that the Agnipath scheme will further weaken the army. So, this four-year contractual recruitment scheme will not benefit anyone, neither the army, nor the youth of the country, he stated.

Along with the name “Agniveer”, the government has hyped the scheme as a game-changer for the country and the army, however, that is not the case. He said that the youth needs employment, however, that should not come in the form of temporary solutions which are more of a gimmick than anything else.

Uday Bhanu Chib also condemned the scheme and said that there are many unanswered questions when it comes to the scheme, about whether or not there is any guarantee of future employment Agniveers after their contracts end. He said government has disappointed youth hugely, as they cannot offer any guarantee, or any assurance. The scheme is a huge blunder, he said.

Youth Congress leaders including Sahil Singh Langeh, Pawan Dev Singh, Chander Shekhar Sharma, Atul Sharma, Jung Bahadur, Ranjot Singh and others also joined.