Army, Air Force hold ‘Delhi to Drass’ Cycling Expedition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Indian Army and Air Force today jointly conducted a ‘Cycling Expedition’ from Delhi to Drass wherein 20 soldiers and Air warriors, led by two lady officers of Army and Air Force are taking part.

The expedition was flagged off jointly by Lieutenant General MU Nair AVSM SM, Signal Officer-in-Chief and Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals and Air Marshal R Radhish AVSM VM, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command from the National War Memorial New Delhi.

The cyclists will face the daunting task of covering 1600 kilometres in 24 days which will culminate at Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 26 to pay tribute to the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifices during Kargil War.

The broader aim of the expedition will be to bolster the energy of the young Indians towards nationalism as the cyclists will be interacting with school children at various stages enroute. They will act as a beacon to channelize the immeasurable enthusiasm and zeal of the future leaders of the country at different places during the 24 days expedition.

The team of cyclists will be led by Major Srishti Sharma of Corps Signals. Major Srishti is a second-generation officer who was awarded the ‘Chief of Integrated Staff Commendation Card’ in 2019 for her contribution in various technical based intelligence operations, posted in Delhi. She was also awarded the Vice Chief of Air Staff Commendation Card in 2021 for her contribution in Air Defence Communication Aspects during National events like Republic Day and Independence Day.

Spearheading the team from Indian Air Force is Squadron Leader Maneka who has served as the Logistics Officer in Bidar, Gwalior and Devlali during her span of 10 years in service and currently serving in Air Force Station Kalaikunda. She was awarded the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Air Command Commendation Card in 2016 for her exceptional handling and speedy resolution of various logistics issues at Gwalior Air Force Station.

The expedition will pedal its way through Punjab before entering Himachal Pradesh. The expedition will face insurmountable challenges against rising terrain and scarcity of oxygen when they progress towards Ladakh.

Flagging-in of the team at Drass will be carried out by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command.