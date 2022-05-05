Youth Clubs Playing Vital Supportive Role In J&K’s Development Journey: LG Manoj Sinha

Young People Are Our Greatest Hope: LG

Youth Clubs enabling Youngsters in Self-Discovery & Self-Development, says the LG

Youth’s Commitment to Social Service, National Integration Provides the Foundation of Developed J&K: Lt Governor

Quality human resources top-most priority, various initiatives are being taken to prepare a large pool of skilled manpower for nation: LG

More than 74,000 Youth Club members become a beacon of hope for thousands of others

4,522 Youth Clubs have been constituted across 20 districts with maximum 9,000 youths enrolled in Poonch district

Srinagar, May 5: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today termed the Youth Clubs as vital support in J&K’s development journey, enabling youngsters in Self-discovery & Self-development.

Youth Clubs provide an opportunity for the young generation to contribute to society and achieve self-growth, the Lt Governor said.

“Young people are our greatest hope and through Youth Clubs, they are not only generating awareness about various employment and self-employment schemes of the government but also uniting young men and women of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir to pursue their dreams. As energetic and vibrant partners of Panchayats and district administration, these clubs are ensuring governance effectively reaches to the grass root,” the Lt Governor observed.

“Youth’s commitment to social service, national integration provides the foundation of developed J&K. These Clubs are unique not only by virtue of their composition but also in providing leadership in different sectors and entrepreneurship commitment. More than 74,000 members have become a beacon of hope for thousands of others. Youth are now active partners, active participants in the processes of building a peaceful and prosperous J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also observed that economic progress requires quality human resources and the government has taken various initiatives to make available a large pool of skilled manpower for the nation.

Highlighting the impact of Youth Clubs in empowering the youth of J&K, the Lt Governor said that the Youth Clubs are not only deciding youngsters’ career prospects but also shaping their personality so they can emerge as leaders in their chosen walks of life,” the Lt Governor said.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 74,771 youths from 20 districts have joined the Youth Clubs, which is playing a significant role in providing youth the opportunity to work through real challenges and make meaningful change. A total of 4,522 Youth Clubs have been constituted across 20 districts with maximum 9,000 youths enrolled in Poonch district.

Young people in these clubs who volunteer regularly develop a civic identity, as leaders and change-makers, and therefore become more socially active. They also learn new social skills like collaboration and problem solving that are vital to succeed in academics, the workplace, and their personal lives. Thus, youth clubs are playing a pivotal role in creating lifelong change among youth and result in their overall personality development, which happens to be the core agenda of Mission Youth, which runs the Youth Clubs.

The initiative of Youth Club was approved by the Governing Body of Mission Youth, headed by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha in its first meeting held on 17th June 2021.

The youth volunteers of these youth clubs are being given training on all aspects of government schemes and will be part of emergency and crisis plans, and be involved in the planning and decision-making regarding volunteer-led activities to be done in Panchayats/wards.

Mission Youth is focused on continuously encouraging, engaging and mobilizing young volunteers of J&K to support the government efforts for the socio-economic transformation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Members of these youth clubs are also intended to act as peer modulators and motivators, besides creating awareness and mobilization for various Mission Youth schemes. The youth clubs are also provided special incentives in the form of grant-in-aid to support their activities. Youth Engagement programs have been convened in all districts through these youth clubs and more than 2 lakh youth have been associated with the program.