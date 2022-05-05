Member Parliament, Former legislators, delegation of PEMA call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, May 5: Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament from Anantnag, former legislators, and a delegation of Pashmina Exporters and Manufacturers Association (PEMA) called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Member Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to regularization of daily wagers and welfare of employees, among other issues.

Similarly, former minister, Imran Reza Ansari met the Lt Governor and held discussion on various matters of public importance, besides presenting his views on the ongoing developmental process of the UT.

Former Legislator, Surinder Ambardar while calling on the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the Yatri Niwas being built at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the public representatives and assured them that all their genuine concerns and suggestions would be looked into meticulously.

Meanwhile, Pashmina exporters led by Dr Hina Shafi Bhatt, VC, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board also met the Lt Governor and apprised him about the present scenario of Pashmina shawl industry in J&K. They also put forth their concerns and issues pertaining to safeguarding the Pashmina shawl industry and people associated with it, and effective promotion of the industry.

The delegation of PEMA included its President Sh Tariq Ahmed Dar and office bearers- Sh Imran Rashid and Sh Abdul Manan.

While interacting with the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that dedicated efforts are being made to increase the exports and various promotional schemes and possibilities will be looked into so that this cottage industry is promoted efficiently.

The Lt Governor further said that various schemes for the upliftment of the artisans, weavers, and craftsmen are being run by the UT administration. He urged the members of the delegation to ensure that benefits of the same reach grass root levels by spreading awareness among the artisans and weavers.