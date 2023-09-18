Young widow found dead in mysterious circumstances

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 18: Under mysterious circumstances, a young widow was found dead at her house in Kambal Danga, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rehambal.

The deceased was identified as Vishno Devi (27) wife of Late Yash Pal, resident of Kambal Danga, who was found dead in her room, this morning. According to parental family members of the deceased, she was murdered by a local youth, whose mobile phone set was found from her room. However, Police claimed that there was no apparent injury mark on body of the deceased even as a case has been registered for further investigation.

Reports said that the deceased is survived by three children and her husband was also found dead last year under mysterious circumstances.

Police has initiated inquest proceedings for further investigations into the mysterious death of the woman.