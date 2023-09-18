Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Battal Manwal, Jagnu, Ramnagar, Basant Garh and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 19 from 6 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Bhudhal Town, Gabbar, Kewal, Phalni, Nagathub and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 19 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to City, Choudharynar, Gambhir, PWD and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 21 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Thanamandi, Fatehpur, Behrote, Plangarh, Bawali, Shadra Sharief and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 22 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Salehar, Khour, Biaspur, Makhanpur, Rathana, Jinder Mellu and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 24 from 6 am to 12 noon.