Young, dynamic representatives will shape destiny of J&K people: Modi

‘BDC polls mark dawn of new leadership’

*Turnout historic with no violence

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the successful conduct of Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will develop youthful leadership across the regions and they will shape the destiny of the people of all regions of the State.

In a series of tweets today, a day after first-ever election to 307 Block Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir, which formed second-tier of Panchayati Raj System, Modi said the elections mark the dawn of a new and youthful leadership across the regions, which will make a monumental contribution to national progress in times to come.

“I congratulate all those who have emerged victorious in the Block Development Council polls across Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Noting that this was for the first time in over 70 years since Independence of the country that the Block Development Council elections have been held in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said this will make every Indian proud.

“News that would make every Indian proud! For the first time since 1947, the Block Development Council elections were held in Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh on the 24th (of October),” the Prime Minister said through another tweet.

He pointed out that the elections witnessed a historic turnout of 98 percent.

“There were over 1080 candidates in the fray in 310 blocks,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that 98.3 percent Panchayat members exercised their right to franchise in the Block Development Council elections yesterday with Srinagar district recording 100 percent polling. Several other districts accounted for around 99 percent voting.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Block Development Council elections were held without any violence or disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir. He credited the Parliament for the decisions taken in August this year (scrapping of special Constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir in the form of Articles 370 and 35-A and bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh).

“It would make India’s Parliament proud that due to their historic decision in August this year, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been able to exercise their democratic right with exceptional enthusiasm, as seen in the historic turnout of 98 percent that too without violence or disturbance,” Modi said in another tweet.

Asserting that young and dynamic representatives (of all the Block Development Councils) will shape destiny of the people of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi expressed thanks to the decisions of the Indian Parliament and congratulated the MPs across party lines for them.

The Prime Minister said he was delighted to share that the Block Development Council elections in Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh were conducted in a very peaceful manner and there was no violence.

“This showed the people’s unwavering faith in democracy and the importance they accord to grassroots level governances,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that elections to the Block Development Councils were held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday for 307 blocks in which 217 Independent candidates emerged victorious followed by BJP 81, National Panthers Party eight and Congress 1. Elections were deferred to nine Councils. J&K has total 316 Councils.

After scrapping of special Status of the State, the Prime Minister had declared that elections to the Block Development Councils will be held in the State. Prior to this, the Panchayat and Municipal polls were held in October-December last year.

The Government has already declared that it will complete all three tiers of Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir, the third being District Planning and Development Boards (DPDBs).