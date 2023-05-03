Young boy found dead

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, May 3: A young boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances from Sermegha area here today, officials said.

The deceased Rahul Sharma son of Ramesh Chander of Gadal, Reasi, had been missing for a few days.

“His body was recovered from Sermegha area of Tehsil Bhomag in Reasi District today,” officials said.

Police have taken over the possession of the body and launched inquest proceedings to ascertain the reasons behind the mysterious death of the young boy.