4 drug peddlers nabbed with charas, poppy straw

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 3: Police today arrested 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Anantnag, and Ganderbal and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

A Police party of PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Noorkhah Crossing intercepted a vehicle (Maruti) bearing registration number JK05D-6547 driven by a wanted drug peddler identified as Sajid Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Afzal Khan resident of Mohura, police said.

As per police, during the search, 1 Kg of Charas was recovered from his possession. “He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

In Anantnag, Police received information through reliable sources that one person namely Nazir Ahmad Wani son of Gh Mohd Wani resident of Sirhama Sirgufwara has indulged in drug peddling and has hoarded narcotic substances in his residential house.

Acting swiftly, a police party raided the specific location and during the search, 05 kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from the said house, police said.

“The said drug peddler has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.”

Similarly in Ganderbal, a police party of PS Safapora at a checkpoint established at Gulab Sheikh Crossing Safapora arrested two drug peddlers identified as Mohd Shafi Ganie son of Noor Mohd Ganie resident of Waripora & Jamshed Maqbool Wani son of Mohd Maqbool Wani resident of Wani Mohalla Safapora.

“During the search, Cannabis & Bhang Patri was recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.”