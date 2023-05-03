3 arrested for illegal extraction of minerals

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 3:Police today seized 3 tractors and arrested 3 persons in Baramulla for illegal extraction and transportation of the minerals.

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf assisted by In-charge PP Wagoora arrested 03 persons and seized 03 tractors involved in the illegal extraction & transportation of minerals at Ningli Nallah Shrakwara, police said.

“They have been identified as Mohd Ramzan Teli son of Abdul Rahim resident of Watergam, Tariq Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Assadullah resident of Saloosa Kreeri & Shabir Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Chan Mohalla Wagoora.”

Accordingly, police said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kreeri and further investigation has been initiated.