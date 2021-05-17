Yet another financial package announced

It is the second year almost in consecutiveness that apart from loss of precious human lives, the economic system is getting adversely affected because of either completely shutting down or doing it just partially to halt with intent to ultimately prevent the menacing spread of corona- virus in Jammu and Kashmir like in most parts of the country. Immediate fallout is loss of jobs, the worst sufferers being from the unorganised sector – the worker mostly earning on daily basis and they are quite significant in number too. So long as normal equations under given circumstances are not disturbed, the system gets going on and we probably do not specifically know how various factors get managed on their own. It is only when situations are abnormal, admittedly though never so abnormal and grave as the present one as a result of the spread of the COVID virus, that we find in a tangible way, visible to the naked eye, that large number of people from this segment suffer colossally though silently. It is the duty of the Government to help them, in whatever possible extent, from out of its resources otherwise agreeably under great stress and also for those in the civil society, individuals, NGOs, charitable institutions, philanthropists and others who can do a lot, to come forward to help those who are in dire need. The Lieutenant Governor announcing yet another financial package, exclusively for workers in various categories having suffered continuously since the outbreak of the pandemic is quite timely and on expected lines about which detailed orders, however, were expected to be issued very soon. An estimated number of 1.66 lakh construction workers and nearly 19000 workers of other segments were going to be benefitted by getting Rs. 1000 per month.

We appreciate the initiative of the Lieutenant Governor in announcing relief for the identified segment of our society comprising Shikarawallas, Poneywalas, Palkiwalas, guides, construction workers, Pithoowalas and the like. This package which comes on the heels of the recently announced scheme of payment of pension, scholarships and other benefits for the COVID victim families /dependents by the Lieutenant Governor, will go a long way in providing some relief from the resultant suffering due to suspension of usual activities linked with their livelihood. Not only this year, but the UT Government had paid over Rs.8 crore to these segments of workers last year also as they had suffered due to phases of lockdown due to the corona pandemic. Tourism and tourism related activities which form the backbone of the economy of the UT are poised to get plummeted to a larger extent. Pilgrimage to Holy Amar Nath Shrine is likely to be cancelled and so is the round the year pilgrimage to Mata Shree Vaishno Devi Shrine too likely to get affected due to the new ferocious mutant of the COVID virus raging in the UT, particularly in Jammu region.

However, an assurance from the Lt. Governor that the workers associated with the tourism sector too would be considered for relief for which necessary data and other particulars needed to be compiled and updated, should generate hopes in the sufferers. It hardly needs to be over emphasised that the nature of this sector is such where free movement of people and in large numbers alone could prove of the desired avail which, therefore, was linked to subsiding of the ”second wave” and opening up variedly. Since that is unlikely for a few months looking to the trend of the virus spread, this sector needs preferred attention. Needless to add, we can help the administration in many ways in overcoming the pandemic fast mainly by observing strict precautionary guidelines and safety protocol.