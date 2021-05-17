Sindhu Darshan postponed in Ladakh

Irrespective of the developmental work going at Sindhu Ghat related to Indus River Front, official review meetings in respect of the progress of work etc could not be construed as something related to developments in respect of holding of Sindhu Darshan event of this year as scheduled. How could it be – as postponing or cancelling it as otherwise expected is all due to the invasion of COVID-19 pandemic in most parts of the country including the UT of Ladakh.

While the corona pandemic has virtually crippled peoples’ movement and adversely impacted economic and commercial activities, it has cast a shadow of uncertainty over holding of the Sindhu Darshan scheduled otherwise in the middle of the next month. The ”Darshan” promoting connecting people across the country, as people from many parts of the country gather at the banks of Sindhu River in Ladakh to celebrate three days festival, stands postponed. We fully support the decision of the Ladakh administration as life and security of the people was more important than holding of events. It is unfortunate that the treacherous COVID virus has invaded us individually, societally and even culturally as the said “Darshan” is a noted cultural event.