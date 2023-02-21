Sir,

This is with reference to an article published in this paper on Jan 23, 2023 “Yatra of controversy” by Pardeep Mahotra. The author conveniently characterises Rahul Gandhi in general and Indian National Congress in particular in bad shape and holds them responsible for disunity among Indians. He cites inclusion of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Bharat Jodo Yatra as a conspiracy to disunite our country. There is no doubt that both Dr Farooq and Mehbooba in the recent past have issued statements detrimental to the interests of India. No patriotic citizen of this country liked their statements. But the question is: why Bhartiya Janta Party aligned with these parties in the past- with National Conference at the centre under Vajpayee Govt and with PDP in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2015-2018. This is the double standard of BJP. Saffron party loves political parties when they toe line of action pursued by it and hates when it is not in alliance with them. This is the double standard of BJP as it takes political convenience at its strides to choose its partners in governance. The saffron party must shed its duplicity and refrain from criticising opposition for sake of opposition.

Rahul Gandhi is at liberty to hold Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanya Kumari to Kashmir. It is his political right. The yatra has run smoothly and did not disturb anyone. But has certainly perturbed BJP as the yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir. Apprehension of BJP is that its clout in Jammu & Kashmir is dwindling. This is myth. More BJP criticises Bharat Jodo Yatra, more it suffers in the times to come. Daily criticising BJY and Rahul Gandhi is not in the interest of BJP.

Ram Rattan Sharma

Canal Road, Jammu