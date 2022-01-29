Yashpal Sharma Leader of masses

Dr Sushil Sharma

Integrity, consistency, empathy, relentless determination, a binding moral compass and the ability to motivate common populace within the inviolate ethical and ideological framework of politics are the essential attributes of a true leader. Regrettably such ideals have largely been missing in present day world, and consequently we have been left with a numbered leaders who believe that arrogance, ignorance, obduracy, boastfulness, and scapegoating have no place in the lexicon of elevating leadership.

One such leader who left us alone few days ago significantly holds the value of a true leaders and earned popular epithet like ‘Chacha’, ‘Sher-e-Poonch’ and ‘Sharma Sahib’. Though the name of Sharma Shb emerged in political circles during a popular and widespread agitation in 1978, his concern for human creed was known to everyone who knows him since his childhood. Right from his school days, he started organizing his colleagues towards various social issues and made measurable impact on their lives. A keen reader who not only lived but also propagated the philosophy of Bhagvad Gita, Mahatama Gandhi, Leo Tolstoy, Swami Vivekananda and Maulana Abul Kalam through his social actions. A cursory glance at major highlights of his life reveals how well he understands the issues concerning people sharing varied socio-economic characteristics and how successfully he suggested workable solutions to mitigate their grievances from time to time. At this juncture it is pertinent to mention that his Karmabhoomi (Poonch) besides performing low in the 3A’s Scale of accessibility, availability and affordability has host of other problems bearing national and international significance viz., issues of POJK displaced section in1947, Ceasefire violations across LOC and Terrorism. Dealing with such problems require indomitable will and awareness of national and international legal framework which I feel Sharma Shb, being a law graduate and social researcher, has successfully handled. A paper published by Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (2010) and a special acknowledgement of his contribution in a famous work ‘Poonch: The Battlefield of Kashmir’ (KD Maini) in this respect bears ample testimony to this fact.

It is not out of place to mention here that how his vision in understanding the problems of unemployed youth has given rise to a mass movement which though started from a small town assumed regional significance. Talking specifically in context of 1978 Poonch agitation famous Political analyst Balraj Puri pointed out: “It was a spontaneous protest in the whole of Jammu region, which indicates a deeper problem. It was not merely a protest against a loss of an innocent young life or against the alleged irregularity in the recruitment of teachers in Poonch district. The intensity of popular reaction only indicates that the discontent was much deeper.” Pursuant to 1978 agitation, Justice Sikri Commission was appointed to look into the grievances of Jammu region. The Commission agreed that there existed discrimination and favoritism in the field of development, employment and education in the context of different regions, which was giving rise to irritations and tensions among the people of State. Even Shri Jagmohan in his book ‘My Frozen Turbulence in Kashmir’ equally pointed to the fact that the 1978 agitation was meant to rectify regional disparities and imbalances in terms of development and employment in State.

Another noteworthy contribution of 1978 Poonch agitation was the historic role played by women to make this movement successful. The able leadership of Sharma Shb during this agitation involved thousands of women since he believed that equal participation of women is concomitant for a healthy democracy. This is what political scholars, now a days, emphasize through a concept known as ‘engendering democracy’.

For his fearless approach, honesty and social service, he won millions of hearts during his long social and political career. He served as president of Poonch municipality in 1980 and initiated important development works for the up gradation of town. During his stint as Chairman many prestigious works were completed, the historical Krishan Chander Park and Town Hall Poonch are notable among them. An important feature of his working as President remains his methodology of introducing community participation. Most of the works were initiated after seeking opinion of the affected population. Even during his tenure as Member Legislative Council, he disbursed his funds for the needy sections in all regions of the State and even monitored the pace of such works till completion. Such reliance on transparency, public participation and accountability in his work culture has led one to come to this conclusion that he is a firm proponent of Good Governance. He firmly believed that the panacea for the present faux pass in the world and especially in J&K is the promotion of Good Governance Model which inter alia includes, responsiveness, predictability, transparency, accountability, rule of law, public participation and consenus building.

Most notably, he has played a phenomenal role in preserving and protecting the rich cultural and religious heritage of Poonch district. He stressed the need to perceive places of worship as a place of healing and tolerance which he believes is important for people living in this border town. A newly constructed NavGreh Temple in Ajote Village near LOC and constructing community halls for public gatherings and functions for all walks of people at Dashnami Akhara and Baghichi Mandir amply justify his concern in this respect. Other than that he contributed generously for the construction of lawyer’s chambers at Poonch. He loomed large as a fatherly figure for the people of Poonch and always lent a helping hand and listening ear to those in need. He was a leader par excellence, one whose loss will be mourned for years to come, even as his legacy remains.

(The author is HOD Cardiology and younger brother of Yashpal Sharma)