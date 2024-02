RAJKOT, Feb 18: Team India’s fiery opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, brought the crowds to their feet on Sunday, as he smashed a second double century in successive Tests during Day 4 of the match in Rajkot. Jaiswal produced a heroic effort, returning to bat after battling back spasms the previous day to wreck the English bowling attack. He brought his double century in 231 balls, smashing 14 fours and 10 sixes en route to the mark.