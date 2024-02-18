“Awaam Ki Awaaz” | No Future-Oriented Society Can Progress Without People-Centered Governance: LG Sinha

Expresses Gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister for socio-economic resurgence of UT of Jammu Kashmir

Our vision is to ensure that growth must reach all sections of society and measures for equitable access to opportunities is further strengthened: LG

JAMMU, Feb 18: During this month’s Awaam ki Awaaz programme, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted efforts to provide social justice to build an Atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir. He also shared the stories of beneficiaries and inspiring unsung heroes that have become embodiment of transformation in Naya Jammu Kashmir.

“After more than seven decades of India’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji established Social Justice in J&K, which ensured everyone has access to equal opportunities and the resources to well-being and prosperity of marginalised sections of society,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas has removed developmental imbalances and put J&K on the path of accelerated and inclusive development.

“No future-oriented society can progress without people-centered governance. Our vision is to ensure that growth must reach all sections of society and measures for equitable access to opportunities is further strengthened,” the Lt Governor observed.

The historic decision of the inclusion of Paharis, Padari Tribes, Koli and Gadda Brahmin in Scheduled Tribes list, while safeguarding the interest of Gujjar, Bakarwals and other listed tribes is a testimony to our commitment towards the empowerment of all, he said.

Dedicating the 35th edition of Awaam ki Awaaz programme to Unsung Heroes and Nari Shakti of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor lauded Bandipora’s Ms Shabnam Bashir for her significant contribution to the society and standout efforts for the revival of tribal culture.

He made a special mention of Ms Waheeda Akhtar from Budgam who overcame immense challenges and serves as an inspiration to women in the area and helping in their economic empowerment.

Reva Raina from Jammu is promoting values-based education using sports in different schools. Her vision and selflessness have helped revolutionize and shape the young minds, the Lt Governor said.

Udhampur’s Anita Sharma and Shahnaz Bano; Sunita Devi from Kathua; Medhavi Sharma; Saras Bharti; Baramulla’s Nazish Rashid, Mehbooba Akhtar of Ganderbal and Lakshmi, a resident of Samba also received a special mention from Lt Governor for their inspirational journeys in fields like entrepreneurship, promotion of Dogri Folk, Basohli art & painting; mushroom cultivation and establishment of Polygreen house unit.

The Lt Governor shared the valuable suggestions received from Dr. Syed Saileen from Srinagar, Priya Varma from Reasi and Insha Manzoor from Pulwama on women’s health, well-being and safety and issued necessary directions to the concerned departments for appropriate action.

He also voiced the inspiring thoughts of Rishu Gupta from Samba, Kupwara’s Neelofar Bukhari, Chanchal Kumari from Udhampur and Arifa Ara from Budgam pertaining to financial literacy among women, entrepreneurship and leadership roles for women.

In this month’s episode, the Lt Governor paid homage to Thakur Raghunath Singh, a nationalist thinker-writer and recalled his significant contribution to the promotion of Dogri language and culture.

He also congratulated and commended Padma Shri recipients Dogri folk singer Romalo Ram and master craftsman Ghulam Nabi Dar of Srinagar for preserving and promoting the rich art and heritage of Jammu Kashmir.