Yamaha launches all-new range of FZ series motorcycles starting at Rs 1,03,700

NEW DELHI: Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Monday launched the all-new range of its FZ Series motorcycle in India, starting from Rs 1,03,700 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new FZ series, comprising FZ FI and FZS FI models, are powered by 149 cc, fuel-injected, BS-VI engine are lighter and equipped with side stand engine cutoff switch, the company said in a statement.

The lightweight of the body has been reduced to 135 kgs from 137 kgs, thus helping riders in maneuvering along with an improved comfort of handling.

All the models in the series have single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system), along with LED headlight, 140 mm wide rear radial tyre and two-level single-piece seating, it added.

The FZS FI model additionally gets Bluetooth-enabled ‘Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X’ that offers several features like ‘Answer back’, ‘E-lock’, ‘Locate my bike’ and ‘Hazard’ warning among others, it added.

The price of the new FZ FI starts from Rs 1,03,700 and that of the new FZS FI starts from Rs 1,07,200 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company said. (AGENCIES)