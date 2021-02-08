Warmest January in 62 years: IMD

NEW DELHI: The minimum temperature recorded in the country in January was the warmest for the month in 62 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

South India was particularly warm. The month was the warmest in 121 years, with 22.33 degrees Celsius in south India, followed by 22.14 degrees Celsius in 1919 and 21.93 degrees Celsius in 2020 as the second and third warmest months.

Central India was the warmest (14.82 degrees Celsius) in the last 38 years after 1982 (14.92 degrees Celsius), while 1958 with 15.06 degrees Celsius was the warmest in the 1901-2021 period.

However, the maximum temperatures in January were below normal, the IMD said. (AGENCIES)