Xi-Modi talks yielded fruitful outcomes, says Chinese Minister

NEW DELHI, Oct 13: The Informal Summit meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved fruitful outcomes, Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui has said.

Both the leaders agreed that China and India, both important contemporary civilisations with long traditions, should strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and jointly promote exchanges and understanding among different cultures and civilisations, he told Chinese journalists.

During the two-day informal meeting in the southern India’s Mamallapuram township, Mr Modi and President Xi exchanged in-depth views on overarching, long-term and strategic issues of global and regional importance.

Both sides also agreed to enhance the closer development partnership of the two countries, Mr Luo said.

Both the leaders also spoke highly of the development of bilateral ties, agreed to enhance communication in experience of state governance and strengthen synergy of development strategies, and discussed how to deepen bilateral exchanges so as to demonstrate the increasingly important roles of both countries on the world stage, he said.

The two leaders said that both the countries are committed to combating terrorism in all forms, and called on the international community to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, Mr Luo said.

(UNI)