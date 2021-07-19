WOW Skin Science appoints Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as its Chief Brand Officer

New Delhi, July 19: Personal skin care brand WOW Skin Science on Monday said it has appointed Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as its Chief Brand Officer.

“She will be responsible for driving brand strategy, digital content and communication, and product category for WOW Skin Science, Shaving Station, Body Cupid, and Nature Derma,” the company said in a statement.

The company said in her current role, she will focus on strengthening the brands in India and will drive deep consumer engagement across all channels.

Prior to joining Wow Skin Science, Deepika worked as a Chief Marketing Officer for Tanishq.

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Skin Science said: “With her extensive experience in building brands and consumer segments, we believe that she will truly help WOW reach the next stage of our growth journey”. (PTI)