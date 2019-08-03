Wouldn’t be surprised if I go through ups and downs again in my career: Akshay

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar has seen both good and bad phases in his career and he believes it is important to learn from such experiences as nothing is permanent in life.

The actor said he has seen people write an obituary of his career after a string of flops but he has always made a strong comeback.

“I have been through this phase three times. So I wouldn’t be surprised if I go through it again. The best way is to keep working hard. When I had delivered 14-15 flop films, everyone said ‘Gaya Gaya’ and then after giving hit films, I heard them saying, ‘Aa Gaya Aa Gaya’. I remember these words.

“It is part of life and this happens to everybody, be it in personal or professional life. Basically, you have to take it all in your stride, be bold and face the next day,” Akshay said in a group interview.

The 51-year-old actor is currently one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, courtesy his back-to-back hits like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Gold” and “Kesari”.

His ardent fans have given him the sobriquet ‘Guarantee Kumar’, owing to his recent performance at the box office, but Akshay believes a person’s success is a result of good combination of hardwork and luck. (AGENCIES)