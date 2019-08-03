DGP reviews security scenario in north Kashmir

BARAMULLA: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh on Saturday visited frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir and reviewed security scenario, a police spokesman said here this evening.
He said Mr Singh accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir SP Pani and DIG North Kashmir Range Baramulla M Suleman Choudhary interacted with the Army officers, CRPF officers and district jurisdictional police officers during his visit.
He commended the collective efforts of J&K Police and security forces for maintaining peace and order in these districts. (AGENCIES)
