DGP reviews security scenario in north Kashmir

BARAMULLA: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh on Saturday visited frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir and reviewed security scenario, a police spokesman said here this evening.

He said Mr Singh accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir SP Pani and DIG North Kashmir Range Baramulla M Suleman Choudhary interacted with the Army officers, CRPF officers and district jurisdictional police officers during his visit.

He commended the collective efforts of J&K Police and security forces for maintaining peace and order in these districts. (AGENCIES)