October 3 would be remembered as an important day in the country’s process of raising critical and strategically important infrastructure as the Prime Minister inaugurated

world’s longest highway tunnel known as Atal Tunnel in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. After dedicating to the nation the Tunnel, which besides being an engineering marvel, was the demonstration of the commitment of the Governmenttowards development of far flung and difficult terrainsof the country, Narendra Modi shared these

views with the people in public meetings. FromManali in Himachal Pradesh to Leh in Ladakh,unbelievably a distance otherwise being coveredin days and that too only in fair weather, wouldnow be completed in hours and throughout theyear. Facing two belligerent neighbours and at thetop of it, both combined in respect of evil designs

of expansionism and claiming parts of our territory,should have led the Governments to take preferredinterest in defence projects and procurement

of defence needs on fast track mode. Inother words, a project or a procurement in time,

would not only have met with the desired results but saved enormous inflated cost due to delays. In this connection, the PM noted that the tunnel work was being undertaken at a ‘snail’s pace’ till 2014 when the new Government took over and accelerated

the process of work on it as had the same speed continued, the tunnel could have not been

completed before 2040. It may be noted that the speed of the work of the tunnel underwent changes under the present Government in that as against 300 metres annually, construction rose to 1400 metres to make it operational by 2020. The delays, according to the PM, resulted in a whooping cost escalation from Rs. 9.5 crore as estimated in 2005 to Rs.3200 crore in 2020. Why should the weaknesses and the absence of will power not be enumerated that was manifest for quite a few years in certain strategic areas of governance as that provides an insight into what our priorities should be to keep

the sanctity and safety of our borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country fully secure. A perceptible change in the scenario is there in good measure in comparison, to be seenand felt , the results of which were indirectly seenin respect of the recent stand-off with China inEastern Ladakh.

The utility of this tunnel, if measured, will bephenomenal as the people in the concerned areasshall feel opportunities for better living conditionsand for ushering in their increased economicdevelopment. People of Lahaul Spiti who used notto venture out of their dwellings for most part of theyear where temperatures fall even below – 40, can now feel a lot of respite and ease inmobility. This tunnel from the strategic and defenceangles should have been there decades before keeping in view the evil intentions of China since

1962 but better late than never, our defence vehicles and equipment can now safely and assuredly reach right up to the borders with China due to the completion and commissioning of this tunnel. With more focus on our North Eastern states and priorities

to strategic projects and their timely completion, we can be sure of our increased strength andcapabilities to meet with any eventuality and challengevery professionally and successfully. We have to reiterate that an effective and need based

infrastructure, in strategic areas, means half won

battle without even fighting the same.