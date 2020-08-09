World Tribal Day: We must together cherish cultural heritage of tribes, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI : Member of Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, also known as, World Tribal Day said that faith, love, respect for nature is a part of the lifestyle of the tribal communities, which inspires the whole world to live together and conserve the environment.

Mr Gandhi further said that all must together cherish the cultural heritage of the tribes.

The World Tribal Day or The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9 every year.

On this occasion, the achievements and the contributions of the indigenous people are recognised, as they are for the ultimate betterment of the environment and also spread awareness regarding environmental protection, which is one of the most talked-about topics across the global community.

(AGENCIES)