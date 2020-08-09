Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus, tweets Manoj Tiwari

NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Corona Virus report came negative, BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari tweeted on Sunday.

Last Sunday, Mr Shah has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection and was subsequently admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram on doctors’ advice.

The Home Minister had made the announcement on Twitter saying he got tested after showing initial symptoms of COVID-19. “On getting the initial symptoms of Corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors”, Mr Shah has said.

Mr Shah had requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for Coronavirus and isolate themselves. (AGENCIES)