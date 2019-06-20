NEW DELHI: The whole world is supporting India in fight against terrorism, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday.

”Masood Azhar, responsible for major terror attacks in India, has been named as international terrorist by the United Nations,” he said in his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Mr Kovind said this was the proof that the whole world is supporting India. ”Whether it is an issue of climate change, economic or cyber crimes, or action against corruption and black money, or energy conservation, the world supports India in every way,” the President said. (AGENCIES)