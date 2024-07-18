‘World is on fire’ because of Biden, says Trump’s aide

MILWAUKEE, July 18: A top national security aide of former US president and the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has alleged that the world is unstable today because of the policies of incumbent President Joe Biden.

“After 16 years of wars and chaos, the world looked different when President Trump was in the White House. Russia invaded Ukraine under both (Barack) Obama and Biden, but (Vladimir) Putin did not dare escalate under President Trump,” Richard Grenell, the former acting director of National Intelligence, said in his address to the ongoing Republican National Convention here on Wednesday.

Grenell was also US ambassador to Germany during the Trump administration.

“China was challenged under Trump, the Balkans were more peaceful, the Middle East signed historic peace deals, Iran was broke,” he said.

Alleging that Biden is “weak in more ways than one”, Grenell said, “The world is on fire” as a result. “The future does not belong to the Globalists, the future belongs to the Patriots!” he said.

“We spent too many years ignoring America’s priorities. That’s what happened when Washington stopped being the capital of the United States and started being the capital of the world…Under President Trump, we put American interests first, old wars ended, and America had the greatest economy in the world,” Grenell said. (PTI)