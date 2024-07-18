“Operation Is In Progress”: DIG Shridhar Patil On Doda Encounter

Doda, July 18: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil visited the encounter site at Kastigarh in Doda on Thursday and said that the operation is in progress.

Earlier today, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Kastigarh area of Doda.

“A search operation is underway. I can not share much information as our operation is in progress and we will soon be successful,” DIG Shridhar Patil told reporters.