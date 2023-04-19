Workshop on “Preventive Conservation of Manuscript” organized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Department of MA Integrated History: Cultural Heritage, School of Social Sciences, Cluster University of Jammu organized a one-day workshop on “Preventive Conservation of Manuscript”.

The Workshop was organized in collaboration with Shashvat Art Gallery Museum & Manuscripts Library Jammu, Manuscript Conservation Centre, established by National Mission for Manuscripts, IGNCA, Union Ministry of Culture.

Dr Sindhu Kapoor introduced the theme of the workshop and the key speakers were Dr Suresh Abrol (Director, Shashvat Art Gallery), Ramesh Chander (Advisor), KK Kotwal (Technical Assistant) and Arvind Kotiyal (Senior Conservator).

There were two sessions in the workshop wherein Dr Suresh Abrol made the students aware of the various aspects of the conservation of manuscripts and their importance. Further, he highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Gallery related to the conservation of heritage and culture of the region.

The second technical session was headed by Arvind Kotiyal, who taught the students various methods for conservation of manuscripts by using acid free paper. The workshop was attended by around 25 students of the 7th and 9th semesters of the Department of History.

The workshop was organized under the supervision of Dean School of Social Sciences, Cluster University of Jammu and was also attended by the faculty of the Department of History including Dr Nitin Chandel, Dr Arvind Singh Jamwal, Dr Vishal Baloria and Dr Roshi Charak.