Work on Katra-Banihal, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail lines start swiftly

NEW DELHI: Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, work on Indian Railways’ projects is picking up pace with construction work starting on the Udhampur-Banihal section in Jammu and Kashmir and Rishikesh to Karnprayag section in Uttarakhand.

General Manager of Northern Railway and North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhary reviewed the work being done by various departments in the maintenance and expansion of infrastructure and assets after the lockdown period in Northern Railway zone through video conferencing here on Tuesday. (AGENCIES)