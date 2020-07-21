Pak shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, a defence spokesman said.

“At about 1715 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district,” he said. (AGENCIES)