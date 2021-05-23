Work on 500 bedded DRDO-hospital near completion: Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today visited Bhagwati Nagar and chaired a meeting of the concerned officers to review the status of work on 500 bedded Covid hospital being constructed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed in detail various important works which needed to be in place for operationalisation of the hospital including status of civil work, water power supply, blacktopping of roads, sewerage system, Internet connectivity, man power etc.

It was informed that work on main structures was almost complete, while flooring, washrooms, laying of medical gas pipeline and other allied works are in progress and the hospital is likely to be ready for commissioning within fixed timeline.

“All major works have been completed, while some allied works are in full swing”, the DRDO officials informed.

The Div Com also inspected blacktopping of roads of entry, exit gate, periphery roads, and internal roads. The Chief Engineer PWD informed that the 80 percent blacktopping has been completed while work on the remaining 20 percent was in progress.

The Div Com instructed the Chief Engineer to expedite the pace of work and ensure its completion within a time bound manner.

Regarding the sewerage treatment, it was informed that work on sewerage network has been completed, while work on internal drainage system is in progress.

About the water and power supply, it was informed that the 4.23 MVA distribution transformer has already been commissioned besides, water supply has also been maintained.

The Div Com instructed Chief Engineer JPDCL to keep buffer transformers in place to meet any emergency. The Chief Engineer Jal Shakti was directed to expedite the work on a dedicated tube well so that uninterrupted water supply to the hospital can be maintained.

He also directed ADC Jammu to appoint a nodal officer of FCS&CA department who shall ensure supply of diesel/fuel for operationalizing the genset.

While reviewing the oxygen supply, the DRDO officers apprised the Div Com that the LMO plant would be installed within days and the testing of oxygen flow would be conducted on May 28.

Regarding the deployment of the manpower, it was informed that some health care professionals, para medical staff would be provided by Directorate of Health Services Jammu, while advertisements have been issued for engagement of more doctors, lab technicians, para medical staff, nurses etc.

The Div Com also directed the concerned officers for deployment of Engineer of PWD Electric division, Mechanical Engineering Department and plumbers and other required technical staff.

He directed all the concerned officers to work in close coordination and complete all the works pertaining to their department for facilitating early commissioning of hospital. “The commissioning of DRDO hospital will help in efficient management of Covid-19 patients, he added.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, National Health Mission, Yasin Chaudhary; Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan; MD JK Medical Supplies, Director Industries and Commerce, Director Health Services, Chief Construction Engineer, (R&D) Estates North; Deputy Chief Construction Engineer; Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, PWD, besides senior functionaries of DRDO, UEED, BSNL and other concerned officers.