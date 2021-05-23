Army celebrates Tithwal Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 23: Army today celebrated Tithwal Day in district Kupwara. On this day, Tithwal Brigade under the leadership of Brigadier Harbaksh Singh liberated Tithwal Valley from Pakistani raiders.

During 1947-48 war, 163 Infantry Brigade was tasked to evict Pakistani raiders from Tithwal valley. The Brigade with 1 Sikh, 3 Garh Rifle and 1 Madras under its command successfully liberated Tithwal Valley and foiled every enemy attempt to recapture it.

For the dauntless courage and unmatched bravery L/Nk Karam Singh of 1 Sikh and CHM Piru Singh of 6 Rajputana Rifle were conferred with Param Vir Chakra. The brigade was honoured with the battle honour of ‘Tithwal ‘.

To honour gallant action and supreme sacrifice of its warriors, a solemn wreath laying ceremony was organized today at War Memorial in Narian, with its gallant soldiers pledging to be prepared for ‘Any Task, Any Time, Any Where’ in defense of the motherland.