MP Ladakh takes stock of progress on Zojila Tunnel

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, May 23: Member Parliament (MP) Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inspected the pace of progress on the ongoing works of Zojila Tunnel on the National Highway NH-01 at Meenamarg today.

General Manager (GM), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Ashwini Kumar, General Manager (GM), Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, Councillor Cha Stanzin Lakpa, Sub Divisional Magistrate Drass Asgar Ali besides other concerned officers accompanied the MP Ladakh during the visit.

While inquiring from the concerned officers about the current position of the work progress of Zojila Tunnel, the MP was informed that the whole tunnel is around 14.15 km long and presently the work is under progress in full swing from Meenamarg on the eastern side.

Giving details of the progress achieved till date, the officers concerned said that the full portal stabilization and portal development has been done and the rock cutting has been completed around 2 meters inside the tunnel, while from the western side at Baltal, portal slope stabilization is also in progress.

The MP said that the tunnel will not only benefit the Ladakhis but will be a great step in the process of nation building. He urged the GM, MEIL to provide employment opportunities to the locals in the tunnel construction works on priority to boost the local economy.

The officers concerned informed the MP that among other works being executed, there will be 2 major bridges and 1 minor bridge, avalanche galleries at different avalanche locations and 3 vertical shafts at Shaitan Nallah, Gumri and at Zero Point.

The GM, MEIL informed that the completion time of the tunnel is September, 2026 and the work is being carried out in full swing and all out efforts are being to ensure completion of the mega project within the stipulated timeframe. He also said that engineers and workers are working 24 hours in shifts, and required necessary equipments and machinery have been already been procured to make sure no any hindrance occurs on the progress of work.

The GM, MIEL urged the MP Ladakh to make available a separate traffic time slot to procure the remaining machinery and other necessary equipments from Srinagar side without any traffic obstructions on the National Highway NH-01.

MP assured that the issue will be taken up with the concerned authorities so that requisite measures are taken in this regard.