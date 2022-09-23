Won’t take much time to wipe-out all anti-peace elements, terrorists in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that a lot has been done to wipe out anti-peace elements including terrorists and that it won’t take much time to clear off the remaining ones.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Pedal For Peace event here, the DGP said that there were many thorns in the garden of peace, that were removed by police along with security forces.

“Those remaining will be removed as well and that won’t take much time,” he said.

He said that Hurriyat and other anti-peace elements used to play a “bloody game” in Kashmir on behalf of their mentors across. “Almost all the anti-peace elements have been wiped out and those remaining will be cleared off soon,” DGP Singh said. He said that Pedal for Peace is not just an event but a move that connects police directly with youth and people.

“There are many such events on cards that include Jashne-e-Dal, Marathon race, and series of other events,” he said. About change taking place on ground, he said that Zainapora area of Shopian paints a different picture today. “The place was once hub of terrorists where terrorists would openly shoot videos and circulate the same on the social media. Today, we have youth there who want cricket field, dispensary and a cricket academy,” he said.

About downtown youth, the DGP said that he was glad to see the downtown youth choosing sports and other competitive exams as their career. Replying to a query about security situation in Kashmir, he said that security situation has improved a lot in the Valley and today, a common man can heave a sigh of relief and breathe openly in a free air. (KNO)